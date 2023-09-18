ICT Business Analyst

Key Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will evaluate business requirements and processes, leading ongoing reviews and analysis of business operations. Develop and implement optimization strategies, with a focus on ERP systems, such as Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and other business systems. Serve as the process owner for key capabilities and implementations. Effectively communicate insights and plans to cross-functional teams and management. Gather critical information from various stakeholders to drive key deliverables. Collaborate closely with stakeholders, technical teams, and managerial staff. Manage projects, including the development of project plans and monitoring of performance. Update, implement, and maintain procedures to streamline processes. Strategically positioned as a change agent between technology and business users. Act as a liaison between stakeholders and end-users, facilitating effective communication. Provide leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.

Qualifications and Skills:

The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in information systems, commerce, or an equivalent degree/diploma in Information Technology. The candidate must have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in business/systems analysis or related fields, especially in food manufacturing and ERP environments. Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, with the ability to influence stakeholders and collaborate on solutions. Experience in training and change management related to ERP solutions and other business systems. Proficiency in creating detailed reports and presenting findings. Competency in Microsoft applications and modelling tools (e.g., Visio). Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills are required. Competency in mapping business processes. Demonstrated track record of successfully leading, delivering, and supporting ICT systems and projects.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as an ICT Business Analyst.

