ICT DevOps Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Key Performance Areas:

The successful candidate will analyze, design, configure, develop, test and deploy release management tools and processes required to automate the production infrastructure. The incumbent will be assisting with the building and setting up of development tools. Enables the automation and continuous integration and delivery as well as the configuration management of all development, quality assurance and production servers. In addition, the candidate will be focusing on performance assessment, monitoring and maintenance as well as assisting with the DevOps culture adoption. The candidate will be expected to assist in Developing automated solutions for operational aspects such as system process efficiencies, disaster response, while complementing continuous delivery and automation. The candidate will further be responsible for availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring, access management and emergency response.

Knowledge and Skills:

The successful candidates must have a tertiary IT qualification plus have some exposure to a DevOps environment. In addition, the successful candidate should be a self-starter, team player and have excellent English communication skills (written and verbal). The candidate must be comfortable with research and analysis. Proficiency in Microsoft Power Automate and Docker will be advantageous. The successful candidate must be willing to work standby. The incumbent is also expected to have proven ability to deliver against deadlines, prepare procedure documentation and to think creatively. Lastly the successful candidate must be professional, friendly, helpful and courteous to all users.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Docker

ICT

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join them as an ICT DevOps Engineer.

