ICT DevOps Engineer – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Sep 18, 2023

Our client in the FMCG Industry based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an ICT DevOps Engineer.
Responsibilities:

  • Analyse, design, configure, develop, test and deploy release management tools and processes required to automate the production infrastructure.
  • Assisting with the building and setting up of development tools.
  • Enables the automation and continuous integration and delivery as well as the configuration management of all development, quality assurance and production servers.
  • Focusing on performance assessment, monitoring and maintenance as well as assisting with the DevOps culture adoption.
  • Assist in Developing automated solutions for operational aspects such as system process efficiencies, disaster response, while complementing continuous delivery and automation.
  • Responsible for availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring, access management and emergency response.

Requirements:

  • The successful candidates must have a Tertiary IT Qualification plus have some exposure to a DevOps environment.
  • Should be a self-starter, team player and have excellent English communication skills (written and verbal).
  • Must be comfortable with research and analysis. Proficiency in Microsoft Power Automate and Docker will be advantageous.
  • Must be willing to work standby.
  • Expected to have proven ability to deliver against deadlines, prepare procedure documentation and to think creatively.
  • Lastly the successful candidate must be professional, friendly, helpful and courteous to all users.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • DevOps Engineer
  • Microsoft Power Automate
  • Docker
  • Integration
  • Performance Assessment

