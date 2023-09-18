ICT DevOps Engineer – Eastern Cape Humansdorp

Our client in the FMCG Industry based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an ICT DevOps Engineer.
Responsibilities:
- Analyse, design, configure, develop, test and deploy release management tools and processes required to automate the production infrastructure.
- Assisting with the building and setting up of development tools.
- Enables the automation and continuous integration and delivery as well as the configuration management of all development, quality assurance and production servers.
- Focusing on performance assessment, monitoring and maintenance as well as assisting with the DevOps culture adoption.
- Assist in Developing automated solutions for operational aspects such as system process efficiencies, disaster response, while complementing continuous delivery and automation.
- Responsible for availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring, access management and emergency response.
Requirements:
- The successful candidates must have a Tertiary IT Qualification plus have some exposure to a DevOps environment.
- Should be a self-starter, team player and have excellent English communication skills (written and verbal).
- Must be comfortable with research and analysis. Proficiency in Microsoft Power Automate and Docker will be advantageous.
- Must be willing to work standby.
- Expected to have proven ability to deliver against deadlines, prepare procedure documentation and to think creatively.
- Lastly the successful candidate must be professional, friendly, helpful and courteous to all users.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- DevOps Engineer
- Microsoft Power Automate
- Docker
- Integration
- Performance Assessment