ICT DevOps Engineer

Our client in the FMCG Industry based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an ICT DevOps Engineer.

Responsibilities:



Analyse, design, configure, develop, test and deploy release management tools and processes required to automate the production infrastructure.

Assisting with the building and setting up of development tools.

Enables the automation and continuous integration and delivery as well as the configuration management of all development, quality assurance and production servers.

Focusing on performance assessment, monitoring and maintenance as well as assisting with the DevOps culture adoption.

Assist in Developing automated solutions for operational aspects such as system process efficiencies, disaster response, while complementing continuous delivery and automation.

Responsible for availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring, access management and emergency response.

Requirements:

The successful candidates must have a Tertiary IT Qualification plus have some exposure to a DevOps environment.

Should be a self-starter, team player and have excellent English communication skills (written and verbal).

Must be comfortable with research and analysis. Proficiency in Microsoft Power Automate and Docker will be advantageous.

Must be willing to work standby.

Expected to have proven ability to deliver against deadlines, prepare procedure documentation and to think creatively.

Lastly the successful candidate must be professional, friendly, helpful and courteous to all users.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

DevOps Engineer

Microsoft Power Automate

Docker

Integration

Performance Assessment

