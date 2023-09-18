IT Security Migration Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Sep 18, 2023

Are you looking for an opportunity to lead and protect vital IT infrastructures?

Join our client’s dynamic team as an IT Security Project Manager. As a seasoned professional, you’ll spearhead the planning, execution, and monitoring of IT security initiatives, ensuring the highest levels of protection against cyber threats.

With your expertise, you’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams, assess risks, devise robust strategies, and implement industry best practices.

Don’t miss this chance to make a significant impact on organizational security. Apply now and safeguard the future of IT systems with us!

A Project Manager required to accelerate project post go-live access remediations, Saviynt deployment oversight and segregation of duty remediations

Experience required:

  • Track Project access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role
  • Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage Instances

Manage and track the following activities:

  • Control Design Authority Establishment
  • Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365
  • Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365
  • Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or related field required
  • Relevant Project Manager qualification
  • 5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects / Cyber Security projects / Identity & Access / Governance deployments
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a leadership role in project management and/or change management with an emphasis on organizational development

If this role speaks to you, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Risk Assessment
  • D365
  • Migration
  • Sage
  • Saviynt

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

