IT Security Migration Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Are you looking for an opportunity to lead and protect vital IT infrastructures?

Join our client’s dynamic team as an IT Security Project Manager. As a seasoned professional, you’ll spearhead the planning, execution, and monitoring of IT security initiatives, ensuring the highest levels of protection against cyber threats.

With your expertise, you’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams, assess risks, devise robust strategies, and implement industry best practices.

Don’t miss this chance to make a significant impact on organizational security. Apply now and safeguard the future of IT systems with us!

A Project Manager required to accelerate project post go-live access remediations, Saviynt deployment oversight and segregation of duty remediations

Experience required:

Track Project access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role

Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage Instances

Manage and track the following activities:

Control Design Authority Establishment

Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365

Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365

Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or related field required

Relevant Project Manager qualification

5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects / Cyber Security projects / Identity & Access / Governance deployments

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a leadership role in project management and/or change management with an emphasis on organizational development

If this role speaks to you, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Risk Assessment

D365

Migration

Sage

Saviynt

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position