IT Security Migration Project Manager

A Project Manager required to accelerate project post go-live access remediations, Saviynt deployment oversight and segregation of duty remediations
Experience required:
- Track Project access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role
- Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage Instances
Manage and track the following activities:
- Control Design Authority Establishment
- Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365
- Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365
- Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or related field required
- Relevant Project Manager qualification
- 5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects / Cyber Security projects / Identity & Access / Governance deployments
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a leadership role in project management and/or change management with an emphasis on organizational development
Desired Skills:
- Risk Assessment
- D365
- Migration
- Sage
- Saviynt
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree