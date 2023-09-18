Lead Java Developer

Our client’s Business Information Technology Services team is looking for a Lead Developer, who will be based in Cape Town Southern Suburbs.

The incumbent will be responsible for development, testing, maintaining and supporting software that meets business requirements on the Policy Administration System. The incumbent will also be responsible for lead developer functions to improve team processes.

What will make you successful in this role?

Adheres to defined software development lifecycles and best practice (including code standards, code reviews, source control, etc.)

Configure and develop screens and applications that meet business requirements (UI’s, business logic, rules, process flow, etc.)

Build integration / web services

Create XML payloads for integration between systems

Create test data and unit tests to ensure developed software works according to business requirement, design and specification

Considers non-functional requirements during software development (e.g. performance, load, response, etc.)

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support and maintain developed applications and services

Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards

Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planningGeneric Functions

Contributes and collaborates with team members across the SDLC from business analysis, design, development and testing in Agile / self-managed team environment

Identification of potential risks / issues and give input into risk plan

Provide support to other members of the Development Team and members of the Project Management team as requiredQuality Assurance

Unit and functional testing of developed software to ensure it meets quality standards

Responsible for code reviews

Participate in technical issue resolution meetings

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Tertiary IT qualification and/or qualification through experience

Minimum of 5 years’ IT development experience across the systems development lifecycle

Solid experience in :

Java 8, J2EE

XML

Object oriented development

Web application development

Web services

Experience in SQL

Experience with all phases of the software development lifecycle

Experience with Agile Methodology

Experience in integrating applications with 3rd party solutions using REST/JSON and SOAP/XML requests

Knowledge and Skills

Knowledge of SOLID principles / Design Patterns and their use

Working knowledge of the Atlassian Suite of products (e.g.Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence) would be advantageous

Knowledge of Agile methods, e.g Kanban, SCRUM

Knowledge of Groovy advantageous

Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry is advantageous

Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting

Working effectively as a team member sharing responsibility, providing support and maintaining communication

Identifying, resolving or escalating risks, issues, dependencies, etc.

Must be able to work in a highly pressurised and dynamic environment

Investigation and analysis of information

Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions

Proven teamwork and communication skills

Core Competencies

Being resilient – Contributing independently

Collaborates – Contributing independently

Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently

Customer focus – Contributing independently

Drives results – Contributing independently

Desired Skills:

Java

Developer

Agile

Kanban

Scrum

Groovy

SOLID principles

Design Patterns

Java 8

J2EE

SQL

SOAP

XML

REST

JSON

integration / web services

integration

object oriented development

web application development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A market leader in the general insurance industry in Southern Africa. Large, diversified, expanding and transforming company and whilst based in South Africa, are rapidly moving into a number of emerging markets, both in Africa and Asia. Success is rooted in passion for clients and everything that is done is centred on delivery of Insurance Good and Proper.

