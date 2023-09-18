Lead Java Developer

Our client’s Business Information Technology Services team is looking for a Lead Developer, who will be based in Cape Town Southern Suburbs.
The incumbent will be responsible for development, testing, maintaining and supporting software that meets business requirements on the Policy Administration System. The incumbent will also be responsible for lead developer functions to improve team processes.
What will make you successful in this role?
- Adheres to defined software development lifecycles and best practice (including code standards, code reviews, source control, etc.)
- Configure and develop screens and applications that meet business requirements (UI’s, business logic, rules, process flow, etc.)
- Build integration / web services
- Create XML payloads for integration between systems
- Create test data and unit tests to ensure developed software works according to business requirement, design and specification
- Considers non-functional requirements during software development (e.g. performance, load, response, etc.)
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support and maintain developed applications and services
- Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards
- Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planningGeneric Functions
- Contributes and collaborates with team members across the SDLC from business analysis, design, development and testing in Agile / self-managed team environment
- Identification of potential risks / issues and give input into risk plan
- Provide support to other members of the Development Team and members of the Project Management team as requiredQuality Assurance
- Unit and functional testing of developed software to ensure it meets quality standards
- Responsible for code reviews
- Participate in technical issue resolution meetings
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Tertiary IT qualification and/or qualification through experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ IT development experience across the systems development lifecycle
- Solid experience in :
- Java 8, J2EE
- XML
- Object oriented development
- Web application development
- Web services
- Experience in SQL
- Experience with all phases of the software development lifecycle
- Experience with Agile Methodology
- Experience in integrating applications with 3rd party solutions using REST/JSON and SOAP/XML requests
Knowledge and Skills
- Knowledge of SOLID principles / Design Patterns and their use
- Working knowledge of the Atlassian Suite of products (e.g.Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence) would be advantageous
- Knowledge of Agile methods, e.g Kanban, SCRUM
- Knowledge of Groovy advantageous
- Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry is advantageous
- Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting
- Working effectively as a team member sharing responsibility, providing support and maintaining communication
- Identifying, resolving or escalating risks, issues, dependencies, etc.
- Must be able to work in a highly pressurised and dynamic environment
- Investigation and analysis of information
- Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions
- Proven teamwork and communication skills
Core Competencies
Being resilient – Contributing independently
Collaborates – Contributing independently
Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently
Customer focus – Contributing independently
Drives results – Contributing independently
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Developer
- Agile
- Kanban
- Scrum
- Groovy
- SOLID principles
- Design Patterns
- Java 8
- J2EE
- SQL
- SOAP
- XML
- REST
- JSON
- integration / web services
- integration
- object oriented development
- web application development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
A market leader in the general insurance industry in Southern Africa. Large, diversified, expanding and transforming company and whilst based in South Africa, are rapidly moving into a number of emerging markets, both in Africa and Asia. Success is rooted in passion for clients and everything that is done is centred on delivery of Insurance Good and Proper.