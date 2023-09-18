Microsoft Consultant

Our client is a global leader in providing innovative and cutting-edge solutions to some of the world’s most prominent organizations. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to delivering value-driven results, we are at the forefront of shaping the future of business!

Role Summary:

A functional consultant bridges the gap between business process and technology. They act as a liaison between the technical team and business stakeholders, translating business requirements into practical solutions. Their expertise is vital in achieving successful system implementations that align with the organization’s objectives.

Experience Required:

Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Functional consultant covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain

Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units

Preferable experience in Automotive / manufacturing and distribution industries

Responsibilities of Role:

Support requirements gathering workshops with project stakeholders and document the findings in the form of current state assessments, recommendations and actions arising with the workshops.

Working with providers to translate requirements and design to ensure solution build is in line with expectations.

Documenting, proposing and discussing solution options as a part of the programme team (high-level design / low-level design).

Build high- and low- level solution design documentation that can be delivered to the client to support any build activities.

Implementing product using out of the box configuration as per requirements and working with technical team to develop customisations where needed.

Providing functional consultant delivery support across all phases of the programme including testing, business change, data migration and cutover.

Provide continuous improvement through participation in post-implementation reviews and feedback sessions to identify areas of improvement or enhancement.

Keeping abreast of new and upcoming changes to the applications and communicating opportunities internally and to clients.

Building demonstrations of the latest technology

Strong communicator

Strong analysis and documentation capability (process maps and flows, using tools such as Visio)

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Business Central

D365

BC365

dynamics 365 business central

365BC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

