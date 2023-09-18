MTN partners with Eseye

MTN South Africa has announced a new partnership with Eseye, a global provider of IoT services, that will see Eseye’s IoT solutions deployed in South Africa and later extended to 18 MTN operating companies across Africa.

This involves integration with MTN’s current infrastructure, utilising Eseye’s deep engineering expertise and experience in deploying rapid IoT solutions to meet MTN’s global needs, and supporting customers with IoT deployments pan-Africa.

Lawrence Juku, head of IoT solutions at MTN Business, says: “Our partnership with Eseye is a major milestone in our journey to become Africa’s leading digital platform. Eseye’s expertise and solutions will help us to accelerate the deployment of IoT across Africa and meet the needs of our customers. Our new IoT Connectivity Management Platform, powered by Eseye, will enable us to meet our aggressive IoT connectivity goals, and deliver differentiated services across different IoT verticals.”

The partnership with Eseye will help MTN South Africa to improve its IoT capabilities in a number of ways, giving MTN access to Eseye’s deep expertise in IoT connectivity and allowing MTN to offer a more comprehensive range of IoT services to its customers. Juku adds: “MTN has an ambition to grow IoT offerings not only in South Africa, but across it’s continental footprint.”

Through this partnership, MTN will be providing an enhanced cloud-based platform that provides a single point of management for IoT devices, offering a range of local and international features, including remote provisioning, device management, and analytics.

Nick Earle, CEO of Eseye, says: ” We’re delighted that MTN has put its trust in Eseye to deliver a new global eSIM and IoT Platform that will help their customers achieve their extended IoT goals. We are proud to be awarded this multi-year agreement with MTN, which is a significant contract for Eseye and demonstrates the calibre of not only our technology, but also our IoT expertise.”

Some of the specific benefits that the partnership will bring to MTN South Africa include:

* Improved connectivity: Through the Eseye partnership, MTN will have access to a global network of cellular networks, which will improve the connectivity of its IoT devices internationally.

* Increased scalability: The solution is designed to scale easily, which will allow MTN South Africa to meet the growing demand for IoT services.

* Enhanced security: Offering a range of security features, which will help to protect MTN South Africa’s IoT devices from cyberattacks.

The partnership between MTN South Africa and Eseye is a major step forward for the IoT market in Africa. It will help to make IoT more accessible and affordable for businesses across the continent.