.Net/C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Only SA Citizens

We are seeking an Intermediate .NET Developer with a strong background in .NET Core, C#, and Angular. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 7 years of experience in software development, with a focus on .NET technologies. We’re particularly interested in individuals who have Microsoft Certifications in Azure and Azure DevOps.





Key Qualifications: any of the following certification are applicable.

AZ-104 – Azure Administrator Associate

AZ-204 – Azure Developer Associate

AZ-305 – Azure Solutions Architect Expert

AZ-400 – Azure DevOps Engineer Expert

Programming Skills:

Minimum 8 years of experience in software development, with a focus on .NET technologies.

Proficiency in .NET Core and C# programming.

Experience in developing applications using Angular.

Strong skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. TypeScript experience is a bonus.

Cloud and DevOps Skills:

Proficiency with Cloud Development on Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Certifications in Azure and Azure DevOps.

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration.

Knowledge of Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) principles, with experience in tools like Jenkins, Azure DevOps, or GitHub Actions.

Database and Other Skills:

Proficiency with SQL Server database operations, including designing, querying, and optimizing databases.

Solid understanding of Agile methodologies, with experience in Scrum.

Experience with Git for version control, including branching and merging strategies.

Experience with Identity services, such as OAuth, OpenID Connect, or Azure Active Directory.

Experience with unit testing frameworks, such as NUnit, xUnit, or MSTest.

Good understanding of Computer Networking principles.

Responsibilities:

Development:

Design, develop, and maintain the DocFusion Enterprise product offering using .NET Core, C#, and Angular.

Develop and maintain front-end code using .NET Core, Angular, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.

Cloud and DevOps:

Implement scalable and secure cloud solutions using Azure services such as Azure Functions, Azure Key Vaults, Azure App Services, Azure SQL Database, etc.

Use Docker and Kubernetes to manage application deployment and scaling. Azure Container Services Experience is a bonus.

Implement and manage Identity services for secure authentication and authorization.

Implement CI/CD pipelines, automating build and deployment processes to improve software delivery speed and quality.

Collaboration and Other Duties:

Participate in Agile development processes, including planning, estimation, and retrospectives.

Collaborate with QA team to ensure software quality and with Documentation team to ensure accurate and comprehensive product documentation.

Write unit tests to ensure code quality and functionality.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with specific Microsoft technologies (e.g., Blazor, Xamarin).

Knowledge of test-driven development (TDD) and specific automated testing frameworks.

Familiarity with microservices architecture.

Understanding of specific software design patterns and principles.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Web API

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position