Network Engineer

Sep 18, 2023

Install, configure and manage LAN devices
Install, configure and manage policies on LAN devices

  • Install new LAN switches – Install (physical), configure (logical) and commission (management) LAN switches
  • Perform upgrades and technical changes to existing LAN switch(es) within a change slot – Monitor and respond to LAN hardware monitoring alerts in accordance with the Incident Management Process.
  • Use tool sets and supporting infrastructure for Central Monitoring and Reporting and Event Management of supported LAN infrastructure
  • Work with the company and client to Configure and maintain the Central Monitoring and Event Management systems to enable 24 x 7 monitoring of events and alerts generated from the monitoring agents implemented on the supported LAN infrastructure.
  • Monitor and report on events and alerts on a 24 x 7 bases as sent from the monitoring agents implemented on supported LAN infrastructure.
  • Create Tickets in the Incident Management System, based on predefined, standardized thresholds as set for events and alerts.
  • Provide system generated reports on the following parameters:
  • Load and utilization statistics
  • Response and delay statistics

Desired Skills:

  • LAN Hardware
  • Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

