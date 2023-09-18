Network Engineer

Install, configure and manage LAN devices

Install, configure and manage policies on LAN devices

Install new LAN switches – Install (physical), configure (logical) and commission (management) LAN switches

Perform upgrades and technical changes to existing LAN switch(es) within a change slot – Monitor and respond to LAN hardware monitoring alerts in accordance with the Incident Management Process.

Use tool sets and supporting infrastructure for Central Monitoring and Reporting and Event Management of supported LAN infrastructure

Work with the company and client to Configure and maintain the Central Monitoring and Event Management systems to enable 24 x 7 monitoring of events and alerts generated from the monitoring agents implemented on the supported LAN infrastructure.

Monitor and report on events and alerts on a 24 x 7 bases as sent from the monitoring agents implemented on supported LAN infrastructure.

Create Tickets in the Incident Management System, based on predefined, standardized thresholds as set for events and alerts.

Provide system generated reports on the following parameters:

Load and utilization statistics

Response and delay statistics

Desired Skills:

LAN Hardware

Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

