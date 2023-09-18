Network Engineer

About the role:

Our client, a software company, is currently looking to hire a Field Support Engineer to be Rosebank, Gauteng, to facilitate successful solution delivery and maintenance on the instrumentation hardware, field services, IT (Software) and remote support focusing on the mining sector.

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Engineering (Electrical or IT-oriented)

On-site mining experience, preferably within mineral processing

Software scripting experience – advantageous

Selection / troubleshooting and configurations experience in Electronics (Power supplies, PLC’s,

Wi-Fi, Flood Lights, IP Cameras and more) and in hardware (Servers, network devices, Wi-Fi and other IT equipment)

Experience in server and database hosting, as well as firewalling, etc.

Experience in electronic fault finding and replacements.

Knowledge in OPC Communication and Setup – Advantageous

Comfortable working within a team of suppliers to deliver relevant solutions to client(s)

A valid driver’s license and willing to travel

Medically-fit to pass client medicals and perform physical/hands-on duties

Covid vaccination required, given the industry

Main duties will include, but are not limited to:

Installation and commissioning of machine vision systems (including IP camera, IP laser, network switches, LED lights, etc.) on client equipment such as conveyor belts and flotation cells, with a focus on:

o Sensor mounting and configuration

o Network connectivity and configuration

o Low voltage power supply

o Software installation and XML configuration

Handover, training, and client engagement

On-going remote sensor health monitoring and diagnostics

o Remote monitoring and remote maintenance of all sensors in the field

o Regularly liaising with client to troubleshoot technical issues and to advise the customer

o Remote setup, configuration, calibration and updating software

o Debug sensor, OPC and data integrity problems

o Automated troubleshooting toolbox and standard operating procedure (SOP) development to solve recurring problems more efficiently

o Liaising with internal & client IT department regarding infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance

On-going field services:

o Travel to site – estimated at 20-30 trips per year (trip duration typically 2-5 days, but may at times be up to 4 weeks)

o Working closely with the company’s Support Technicians based in Johannesburg and Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Network

engineer

industrial IoT

Vlan

mining

industrial automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position