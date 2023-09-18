Network Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Install, configure and manage LAN devices
Install, configure and manage policies on LAN devices
- Install new LAN switches – Install (physical), configure (logical) and commission (management) LAN switches
- Perform upgrades and technical changes to existing LAN switch(es) within a change slot – Monitor and respond to LAN hardware monitoring alerts in accordance with the Incident Management Process.
- Use tool sets and supporting infrastructure for Central Monitoring and Reporting and Event Management of supported LAN infrastructure
- Work with the company and client to Configure and maintain the Central Monitoring and Event Management systems to enable 24 x 7 monitoring of events and alerts generated from the monitoring agents implemented on the supported LAN infrastructure.
- Monitor and report on events and alerts on a 24 x 7 bases as sent from the monitoring agents implemented on supported LAN infrastructure.
- Create Tickets in the Incident Management System, based on predefined, standardized thresholds as set for events and alerts.
- Provide system generated reports on the following parameters:
- Load and utilization statistics
- Response and delay statistics
Desired Skills:
- LAN Hardware
- Infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree