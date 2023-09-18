New head of operations for Tarsus On Demand

Cloud platform enablement partner Tarsus On Demand has appointed Landie Uys as its head of operations.

For the past eight years, Uys has been a key member of Tarsus On Demand and contributed to various teams, including sales, operations, and technical.

Tarsus On Demand has placed renewed focus on assisting partners in its ecosystem to add value through new products and services where it matters most. “The main idea is to empower partners to offer their clients a turnkey solution from the initial installation of the products all the way down to client services and customer support,” notes Uys.

In addition, the Tarsus On Demand team has a dedicated team of professionals to help partners select the best cloud solution for their clients’ businesses. Collaboration is a huge part of Tarsus On Demand, so a range of tools are also on offer to cater for all business needs, especially those that use the Microsoft ecosystem. The company’s cloud solution comprises specific hosting needs, storage, security, AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning. The adage that ‘data is the new oil’ is truer now than ever and for that reason Tarsus On Demand offers a full backup and security suite to meet all business needs.

Uys says Tarsus On Demand’s professional services give its partners’ clients the ability to jump-start their cloud businesses and draw on a full range of services ranging from strategy, architecture to migration and day-to-day management. She adds that one of her main goals is to find opportunities to streamline Tarsus On Demand’s processes, either by assigning new employees or upskilling current ones.

When tackling our operations my mantra is to try to link them back to the ethic at Tarsus On Demand – customer service excellence. I also want to get employees to work together to resolve problems. As the saying goes, two heads are better than one – especially when it comes to problem-solving,” says Uys.