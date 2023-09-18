Oracle Specialist

Candidate Requirements

Client Consultation: Engage with clients to understand their financial planning and analysis requirements, objectives, and challenges. Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and translate them into Oracle FP&A solutions.

Oracle FP&A Implementation: Lead or participate in the design, configuration, and implementation of Oracle FP&A applications, including Oracle Hyperion Planning, Oracle PBCS (Planning and Budgeting Cloud Service), and Oracle EPM Cloud.

Data Integration: Develop and manage data integration processes to ensure seamless data flow between Oracle FP&A and other financial systems (e.g., ERP, CRM) for accurate and timely reporting and analysis.

Financial Modelling: Create and optimize financial models within Oracle FP&A to support various financial planning scenarios, sensitivity analyses, and forecasting.

Reporting and Analytics: Design and customize financial reports, dashboards, and analytics to provide actionable insights for decision-makers. Implement best practices for financial reporting and analysis.

User Training and Support: Conduct training sessions and provide ongoing support to end-users to ensure they can effectively use Oracle FP&A tools to meet their financial planning needs.

Performance Optimization: Continuously monitor and fine-tune Oracle FP&A applications to enhance performance, scalability, and usability.

Troubleshooting: Diagnose and resolve technical and functional issues related to Oracle FP&A applications.

Best Practices: Stay up to date with industry best practices, Oracle updates, and emerging trends in FP&A to recommend and implement improvements.

Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of Oracle FP&A configurations, processes, and solutions for reference and auditing purposes.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, information systems, or a related field. Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., Oracle Certified Implementation Specialist) are a plus.

Proven experience (typically 3-5 years or more) in Oracle FP&A implementations and consulting.

Strong knowledge of Oracle FP&A software, including Hyperion Planning, PBCS, and EPM Cloud.

Proficiency in Oracle Database, SQL, and data integration tools.

Financial modelling expertise and a deep understanding of financial planning and analysis concepts.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with clients and cross-functional teams.

Problem-solving abilities and attention to detail for troubleshooting and optimizing Oracle FP&A solutions.

Project management skills to manage implementations and meet project timelines.

Adaptability to rapidly changing technology and business environments.

Strong analytical skills and a strategic mindset to provide valuable financial insights.

Preference will be given to candidates that have a thorough understanding of accounting and finance, especially those who hold a Professional Accounting designation (ACA/CIMA/ACCA or equivalent).

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Financial Planning

Assurance

FP&A

hyperion

budgeting

epm cloud

cloud

Analytics

PBCS

SQL

Oracle Database

Data Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

