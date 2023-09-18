Power BI Developer

We are currently seeking an experienced Power BI Developer Consultant to join the team. The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors.

Activities will include:

Engaging with clients to understand business requirements;

Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications;

Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL;

Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content;

Optimization of MS SQL queries/views;

Experience with Power BI Premium features;

Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting;

Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities;

Administration and optimisation of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes;

Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support;

Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation;

Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information;

Experience dealing with client requirements, requests and feedback;

Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization

Requirements

The successful candidate will be required for work with clients in the financial services sector, therefore clear credit, criminal and other background checks is a requirement.

Skills and Qualifications

Degree in Computer Science, Informatics or related. Microsoft Cerfications

Microsoft Certifications

An understanding of accounting principles is advantageous

3+ years’ experience in developing and deploying Power BI solutions

Excellent technical, problem solving and communication skills

Someone who is:

An ambitious team player, flexible to work independently

Ability to take on challenges with a sense of urgency

Focussed, with a strong sense of self-improvement

Dynamic and progressive in thinking

Ethical and responsible

Professional, trustworthy and driven

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

Power BI

Data Analysis

ETL

Data Models

KPI Scorecards

Dataflows

data transformation

data cleansing

accounting principles

microsoft certifications

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer. their clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East. They strive to be the best at what they do, and to achieve this they need people on their team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results

