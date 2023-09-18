Product Scrum Master / Project Manager (Remote) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

As our esteemed team continues to evolve, we are thrilled to announce an opportunity for a dedicated Product Scrum Master to become an integral part of our vibrant ensemble of forward-thinkers.
Role & Responsibilities:
- Ensure meticulous tracking of both product and implementation workstreams, ensuring that timelines are not just promises but met with precision.
- Be the beacon of communication as the primary point of contact, updating stakeholders, and addressing concerns. Where complexities arise, efficiently redirect to Support.
- Be the guardian of project stability by tracking and communicating risks to relevant stakeholders.
- Ensure a seamless flow of information by monitoring cross-solution dependencies (Encompassing NIUMAD, bots, integrations, dashboards, external parties) and conveying vital details to the appropriate teams.
- Drive the “CICD” project management, collaborating with stakeholders and assuring that projects are always in motion (with a focus on Helm and the like).
Soft Skills:
- Stellar organizational prowess
- Time management mastery
- Exceptional coordination and communication capabilities
- Astute conflict resolution
Hard Skills:
- Proficient in release planning
- Adept at deployment management
- Skilled in version control systems
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Product Manager
- Project Manager