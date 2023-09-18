Search interest in AI reaches all-time high

Google has revealed that searches for artificial intelligence (AI) are at an all-time high in South Africa. Search trends show that people have searched for AI more than ever in 2023 so far, with interest rising 230% since last year – and 700% over the last five years.

Searches for “what is AI technology? (+1 700%), “how to invest in AI?” (+950%), “who created AI?” (+650%) and “how does artificial intelligence work?” (+500%) are all trending this year.

As well as turning to Google Search to better understand AI, people in South Africa have begun to look to use AI to increase their productivity, capture their imagination and build their careers.

Search interest in AI in relation to CVs or resumes increased by 1 050%. Searches for “AI song generator” (+5 850%), “AI logo generator” (+5 560%), “AI photo editor” (+4 500%), “AI video editor” (+3 100%) and “AI story writer” (+1 400%) all also increased.

Alistair Mokoena, country director of Google South Africa, says: “It’s heartening to observe the surge of interest in AI among South Africans. As with many across the African continent and the world at large, South Africans are keenly exploring and reaping the benefits of conscientiously developed AI tools. The technological landscape is evolving at an unprecedented rate, bringing forth a myriad of innovations.

“As we navigate this transformative era, our focus in South Africa remains clear: to collaborate closely, act with utmost responsibility, and ensure that we harness the vast potential of AI to its fullest, always prioritising its responsible application.”

The search trends also show that people in South Africa are increasingly interested in building their careers and learning new skills.

Searches for “how can I start a business with no money” have increased by 1 250% since last year, while searches for “how to make a website for your business” have increased by 200% and “how to start [an] online business from home” have increased by 150%.

People in South Africa are also looking to gain new certifications, particularly in digital skills – with searches for courses in business management, teaching, health and safety and cyber security all trending in 2023. Searches for “digital marketing courses” have doubled in 2023 so far, while search interest in machine learning courses have increased by 1,500%.

The trends demonstrate that South Africans are concerned about protecting their cybersecurity. Searches for “spear phishing” (+4 050%), “SMS phishing” (+950%) and “rogue security software” (+350%) are all trending, having increased significantly over the past five years. People across South Africa are also taking active steps to protect their cybersecurity, with search interest in “Internet safety” tripling this year alone.

Search interest in misinformation has also increased: with searches for “fact-checking” increasing by over 450% over the past five years, while South Africa is one of the top 10 countries worldwide searching most for misinformation and information literacy this year. Trending searches on misinformation include “what is fake news?”, “how to spot fake news”, and “why do people spread fake news?”.