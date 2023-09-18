Senior BI Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Senior BI Developer to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: Senior BI Developer

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must have Skills

Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform) framework

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)

Data modelling experience

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Advantage if they have .Net experience.

Desired Skills:

ETL

transform

SQL queries

SQL Server

BI technologies

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position