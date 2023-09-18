Senior BI Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Senior BI Developer to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.
Job Title: Senior BI Developer
Skills and Knowledge Required
Must have Skills
- Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform) framework
- Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)
- Data modelling experience
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Advantage if they have .Net experience.
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
