Calling all Java Developers!
My client has recently acquired a telemedicine platform and is currently looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.
What we require from you:
- Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required, with a minimum of 6 years experience.
- Java EE 7/8 or later experience will be required, with a minimum of 4 years experience.
- Minimum of 4 years experience in designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework.
- Minimum of 6 years experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later.
You will be responsible for:
- Ensure regular feedback to Team leader and/or Project managers on development activities.
- Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion.
- Understands how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.
- Adheres to coding standards.
- Consistently delivers high-quality code.
- Develop/Contributes to the written design documents, test plans and test results.
- Managing and implementation of changes required for project implementation.
- Ensuring that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards.
Lets get thos applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- J2EE
- PostgresSQL 10
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years