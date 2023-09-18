Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 18, 2023

Calling all Java Developers!

My client has recently acquired a telemedicine platform and is currently looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

What we require from you:

  • Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required, with a minimum of 6 years experience.
  • Java EE 7/8 or later experience will be required, with a minimum of 4 years experience.
  • Minimum of 4 years experience in designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework.
  • Minimum of 6 years experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later.

You will be responsible for:

  • Ensure regular feedback to Team leader and/or Project managers on development activities.
  • Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion.
  • Understands how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.
  • Adheres to coding standards.
  • Consistently delivers high-quality code.
  • Develop/Contributes to the written design documents, test plans and test results.
  • Managing and implementation of changes required for project implementation.
  • Ensuring that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards.

Lets get thos applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • PostgresSQL 10

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position