Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Calling all Java Developers!

My client has recently acquired a telemedicine platform and is currently looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

What we require from you:

Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required, with a minimum of 6 years experience.

Java EE 7/8 or later experience will be required, with a minimum of 4 years experience.

Minimum of 4 years experience in designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework.

Minimum of 6 years experience working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later.

You will be responsible for:

Ensure regular feedback to Team leader and/or Project managers on development activities.

Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion.

Understands how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.

Adheres to coding standards.

Consistently delivers high-quality code.

Develop/Contributes to the written design documents, test plans and test results.

Managing and implementation of changes required for project implementation.

Ensuring that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards.

Lets get thos applications out!

Desired Skills:

Java 8

J2EE

PostgresSQL 10

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

