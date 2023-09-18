Senior .Net developers at Reverside – Gauteng

Sep 18, 2023

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Senior .Net developers to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: Senior .Net developers

Key Responsibilities

  • Design and development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications
  • Conduct full stack development using .Net as the primary development language
  • Conduct database development
  • Promote and enhance team efficiencies through the use of established tools, supporting applications and prototypes
  • Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting
  • Perform development in accordance with specifications and company development standards
  • Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage is adequate
  • Create, document, and implement component test scripts and test strategies
  • Maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures
  • Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the company’s development standards and internal policies, is created and adhered to
  • Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigate and resolve issues and improve product features documenting any changes and resolutions as may be required
  • Perform maintenance programming and address technical debt
  • Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform these requirements into Functional Specifications
  • Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint
  • Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning
  • Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures

Work collaboratively

  • Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation
  • Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams
  • Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation
  • Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions

Self-Management

  • Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways of working with others
  • Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures
  • Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands
  • Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change
  • Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organisational and team needs Job Requirements

Behavioural Competencies

  • Ensures Accountability
  • Manages Complexity
  • Tech Savvy
  • Decision Quality
  • Optimizes Work Processes
  • Plans and Aligns
  • Nimble Learning
  • Courage
  • Balances Stakeholders
  • Self-Development
  • Customer Focus
  • Instills Trust
  • Cultivates Innovation
  • Collaborates
  • Situational Adaptability

Education

  • Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning

Experience

  • Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Senior .Net Developer
  • Solid understanding of Domain Driven Design and experience in applying DDD to microservices
  • Solid understanding and experience in building scalable systems that require high throughput of traffic
  • Experience using C# (.NET 5 and up), Javascript, Typescript
  • Experience using ASP.Net core pipelines and Entity Framework Core
  • Experience using ReactJS, React Native
  • Exposure to Docker
  • Exposure to Content delivery networks (CDN), Barcode Scanners, LAN Configuration and USB printing
  • Experience with Microservices
  • Experience with test driven development
  • AWS Experience specifically MySQL administration, Load balancer and targets groups (networking) , Security group management and Kubernetes cluster administration (EKS)
  • Experience working with REST and SOAP services
  • Experience with SQL and specifically MySQL
  • Experience with Message Queues
  • Experience working in Agile environments

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • ASP.Net
  • ReactJS
  • MySQL administration
  • SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position