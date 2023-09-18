Senior .Net developers at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Senior .Net developers to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: Senior .Net developers

Key Responsibilities

Design and development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications

Conduct full stack development using .Net as the primary development language

Conduct database development

Promote and enhance team efficiencies through the use of established tools, supporting applications and prototypes

Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting

Perform development in accordance with specifications and company development standards

Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage is adequate

Create, document, and implement component test scripts and test strategies

Maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures

Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the company’s development standards and internal policies, is created and adhered to

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigate and resolve issues and improve product features documenting any changes and resolutions as may be required

Perform maintenance programming and address technical debt

Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform these requirements into Functional Specifications

Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint

Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning

Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures

Work collaboratively

Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation

Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams

Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions

Self-Management

Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways of working with others

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures

Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change

Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organisational and team needs Job Requirements

Behavioural Competencies

Ensures Accountability

Manages Complexity

Tech Savvy

Decision Quality

Optimizes Work Processes

Plans and Aligns

Nimble Learning

Courage

Balances Stakeholders

Self-Development

Customer Focus

Instills Trust

Cultivates Innovation

Collaborates

Situational Adaptability

Education

Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning

Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Senior .Net Developer

Solid understanding of Domain Driven Design and experience in applying DDD to microservices

Solid understanding and experience in building scalable systems that require high throughput of traffic

Experience using C# (.NET 5 and up), Javascript, Typescript

Experience using ASP.Net core pipelines and Entity Framework Core

Experience using ReactJS, React Native

Exposure to Docker

Exposure to Content delivery networks (CDN), Barcode Scanners, LAN Configuration and USB printing

Experience with Microservices

Experience with test driven development

AWS Experience specifically MySQL administration, Load balancer and targets groups (networking) , Security group management and Kubernetes cluster administration (EKS)

Experience working with REST and SOAP services

Experience with SQL and specifically MySQL

Experience with Message Queues

Experience working in Agile environments

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Typescript

ASP.Net

ReactJS

MySQL administration

SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position