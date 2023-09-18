Senior .Net developers at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Senior .Net developers to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.
Job Title: Senior .Net developers
Key Responsibilities
- Design and development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications
- Conduct full stack development using .Net as the primary development language
- Conduct database development
- Promote and enhance team efficiencies through the use of established tools, supporting applications and prototypes
- Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting
- Perform development in accordance with specifications and company development standards
- Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage is adequate
- Create, document, and implement component test scripts and test strategies
- Maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures
- Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the company’s development standards and internal policies, is created and adhered to
- Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigate and resolve issues and improve product features documenting any changes and resolutions as may be required
- Perform maintenance programming and address technical debt
- Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform these requirements into Functional Specifications
- Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint
- Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning
- Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures
Work collaboratively
- Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation
- Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams
- Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation
- Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions
Self-Management
- Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways of working with others
- Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures
- Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands
- Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change
- Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organisational and team needs Job Requirements
Behavioural Competencies
- Ensures Accountability
- Manages Complexity
- Tech Savvy
- Decision Quality
- Optimizes Work Processes
- Plans and Aligns
- Nimble Learning
- Courage
- Balances Stakeholders
- Self-Development
- Customer Focus
- Instills Trust
- Cultivates Innovation
- Collaborates
- Situational Adaptability
Education
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
Experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Senior .Net Developer
- Solid understanding of Domain Driven Design and experience in applying DDD to microservices
- Solid understanding and experience in building scalable systems that require high throughput of traffic
- Experience using C# (.NET 5 and up), Javascript, Typescript
- Experience using ASP.Net core pipelines and Entity Framework Core
- Experience using ReactJS, React Native
- Exposure to Docker
- Exposure to Content delivery networks (CDN), Barcode Scanners, LAN Configuration and USB printing
- Experience with Microservices
- Experience with test driven development
- AWS Experience specifically MySQL administration, Load balancer and targets groups (networking) , Security group management and Kubernetes cluster administration (EKS)
- Experience working with REST and SOAP services
- Experience with SQL and specifically MySQL
- Experience with Message Queues
- Experience working in Agile environments
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Typescript
- ASP.Net
- ReactJS
- MySQL administration
- SQL
About The Employer:
