Senior SQL Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior SQL Developer to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: Senior SQL Developer

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills

MS-SQL developer

Develop MS-SQL queries and procedures, create custom reports.

Advantage if they have .Net experience.

Desired Skills:

MS-SQL queries

.Net

Senior SQL Developer

About The Employer:

