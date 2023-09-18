Senior SQL Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior SQL Developer to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.
Job Title: Senior SQL Developer
Skills and Knowledge Required
Must Have Skills
- MS-SQL developer
- Develop MS-SQL queries and procedures, create custom reports.
- Advantage if they have .Net experience.
Desired Skills:
- MS-SQL queries
- .Net
- Senior SQL Developer
- Sales
About The Employer:
