Software Developer

Our client is looking for a Software Developer who Migrates Delphi to C#.

Key Requirements

Grade 12

Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Diploma or Degree) in Computer Science / Information systems / Informatics etc

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within C# – [URL Removed] environment

Minimum of 3 years’ experience within the MS SQL environment.

Delphi platform experience is essential

Agile Project Management / Team lead

Desired Skills:

C#

MS SQL

Delphi

Agile

