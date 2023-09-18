Software Developer

Sep 18, 2023

Our client is looking for a Software Developer who Migrates Delphi to C#.
Key Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Diploma or Degree) in Computer Science / Information systems / Informatics etc
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within C# – [URL Removed] environment
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience within the MS SQL environment.
  • Delphi platform experience is essential
  • Agile Project Management / Team lead

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • MS SQL
  • Delphi
  • Agile

