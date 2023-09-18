Software Engineer – Python

Our client is a leading e-commerce company based in South Africa, known for being the largest online retailer in the country. They have played a pivotal role in growing online shopping and were the first local retailer to participate in Black Friday. Joining their team means being part of a dynamic and innovative company that is shaping the future of e-commerce in South Africa.

As a Software Engineer at our client, you will have the opportunity to work in the fast-paced and exciting field of e-commerce. You will be responsible for developing robust software solutions that enhance the customer experience and drive business growth. You will work closely with a talented team to design and implement new features, as well as improve existing software. This role requires a strong focus on innovation, problem-solving, and delivering excellence.

Responsibilities:

– Design and build solutions to improve customer experience and optimize business operations

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to architect and implement software solutions

– Keep up to date with the latest technology trends and apply them to enhance our client’s systems

– Use data-driven insights to inform decision-making and drive continuous improvement

– Provide after-hours support on a rotational basis to resolve critical system issues

– Contribute to a world-class engineering team and foster a culture of excellence

Requirements:

– A bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, or equivalent experience in software development

– Strong understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures, and algorithms

– 3 to 5 years of experience in a software development role for an intermediate-level position or 5 to 10+ years of experience for a senior-level position

– Experience writing robust, efficient production code

– Proficiency in a strongly typed language such as Python

– Experience with development in a Linux environment

– Familiarity with SQL database systems

– Knowledge of additional technologies such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, Memcached, Redis, message brokers, containerization, orchestration, and cloud platforms is advantageous

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Docker

Kubernetes

Github

AWS

Azure

Microservices

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position