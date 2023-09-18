System Engineer

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for IT infrastructure and operations?

We looking for an IT Monitoring Specialist to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.

In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring the seamless performance of our IT systems, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Key Responsibilities:

Monitor and maintain IT infrastructure technologies, including Data Centres, Networks, Servers, Storage, Platform, and Middleware.

Work with cloud technologies such as AWS and Azure to ensure optimal performance.

Implement and uphold ITSM (IT Service Management) best practices.

Collaborate with IT Operations Frameworks and ensure adherence to ITIL (IT Infrastructure Library) standards.

Contribute to disaster recovery management and IT infrastructure operations.

Drive IT process steering and governance.

Play a key role in IT Service Continuity Management (IT-SCM) and Technical Life Cycle Management (TLM).

Utilize Service Now (SNOW) for effective IT service management.

Qualifications:

4 – 6 years of relevant IT experience.

ITIL qualification is a must.

ISO Qualifications and IT System Engineering Qualification are highly desirable.

Strong network experience and IT knowledge and qualifications.

Familiarity with Agile Methodology.

Proficiency in IT process improvement methods and risk-related control frameworks and practices (COCO, COSO, CMM, COBIT, etc.).

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button

Desired Skills:

ITIL

ITSM

Infrastructure

Network

Learn more/Apply for this position