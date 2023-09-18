System Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for IT infrastructure and operations?
We looking for an IT Monitoring Specialist to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.
In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring the seamless performance of our IT systems, both on-premises and in the cloud.
Key Responsibilities:
- Monitor and maintain IT infrastructure technologies, including Data Centres, Networks, Servers, Storage, Platform, and Middleware.
- Work with cloud technologies such as AWS and Azure to ensure optimal performance.
- Implement and uphold ITSM (IT Service Management) best practices.
- Collaborate with IT Operations Frameworks and ensure adherence to ITIL (IT Infrastructure Library) standards.
- Contribute to disaster recovery management and IT infrastructure operations.
- Drive IT process steering and governance.
- Play a key role in IT Service Continuity Management (IT-SCM) and Technical Life Cycle Management (TLM).
- Utilize Service Now (SNOW) for effective IT service management.
Qualifications:
- 4 – 6 years of relevant IT experience.
- ITIL qualification is a must.
- ISO Qualifications and IT System Engineering Qualification are highly desirable.
- Strong network experience and IT knowledge and qualifications.
- Familiarity with Agile Methodology.
- Proficiency in IT process improvement methods and risk-related control frameworks and practices (COCO, COSO, CMM, COBIT, etc.).
Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- ITSM
- Infrastructure
- Network