System Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 18, 2023

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for IT infrastructure and operations?

We looking for an IT Monitoring Specialist to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.

In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring the seamless performance of our IT systems, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Monitor and maintain IT infrastructure technologies, including Data Centres, Networks, Servers, Storage, Platform, and Middleware.
  • Work with cloud technologies such as AWS and Azure to ensure optimal performance.
  • Implement and uphold ITSM (IT Service Management) best practices.
  • Collaborate with IT Operations Frameworks and ensure adherence to ITIL (IT Infrastructure Library) standards.
  • Contribute to disaster recovery management and IT infrastructure operations.
  • Drive IT process steering and governance.
  • Play a key role in IT Service Continuity Management (IT-SCM) and Technical Life Cycle Management (TLM).
  • Utilize Service Now (SNOW) for effective IT service management.

Qualifications:

  • 4 – 6 years of relevant IT experience.
  • ITIL qualification is a must.
  • ISO Qualifications and IT System Engineering Qualification are highly desirable.
  • Strong network experience and IT knowledge and qualifications.
  • Familiarity with Agile Methodology.
  • Proficiency in IT process improvement methods and risk-related control frameworks and practices (COCO, COSO, CMM, COBIT, etc.).

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • ITSM
  • Infrastructure
  • Network

Learn more/Apply for this position