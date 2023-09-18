Systems Controller at Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) – KwaZulu-Natal Cato Manor

Purpose

The management and maintenance of the Warehouse Management System (WMS) and all stock status, integrity and movements. Ensuring that all stock movements including intakes and dispatched are done electronically and that customers are informed and connected.

Key Performance Areas

EDI and customer interaction

Design and Implementation of the Warehouse Management System

Set up and maintenance of all the EDI rules and data interactions between Cold Store and various clients.

Registrations and certifications of all systems related requirements.

Design and implementation of the WMS, ensuring that operational and client requirements are catered for.

Regular calls and interaction to ensure customer satisfaction and KPI’s are achieved.

Maintenance of the internal invoicing rules and applications, ensuring that invoices are calculated correctly.

Ensuring that invoices are verified and submitted within agreed time frame.

Stock management

Monthly stock takes performed and non-conformances addressed.

Ensure that stock position and stock status is always updated, accurate and visible to the relevant internal and external parties.

Measure and manage the grouping of product to achieve minimum handling of product. Update the WMS rules in support of this.

Compliance

Total responsibility for the H&S of the functional department.

Maintenance and update of the relevant procedures and SOP’s.

Ensuring that all the relevant compliance training is in place and that the relevant accreditations are obtained.

Implementing and maintain all health and safety related rules on the WMS.

Perform the required internal and external accreditation inspections and address non-conformances.

Ensuring that all the industry i.e., DALRRD and PPECB rules are applied by the WMS.

Budgets

Draw up and submit the budgets for the IT and WMS.

Manage the related expenditure.

Motivate any project or capital expenditure.

Manage the budgets within an agreed deviation.

People Management

Support a culture of teamwork and support.

All people trained and equipped to do their job.

Ensure that the MSC disciplinary codes are applied.

All Job descriptions and KPIS in place for all direct staff.

Performance management of all staff against agreed KPI’s.

Service Providers

Facilitate all updates and changes by means of informing and testing between MSC IT, WMS and customers.

SLA’s and contract in place with service providers.

Monthly adherence and performance measurement of SLA; s

Reports

Ensuring that all reports for management are maintained and correct including the WMS BI reports.

Maintain and submit the following management reports.

Creditor status

WMS accuracy

Stock status including values.

Invoice timing and accuracy

Experience

Minimum 5 years in a systems management role in a cold store or warehouse environment.

Proven ability to maintain the WMS by means of interface with the WMS and IT service providers.

Understanding of the local fruit protocols and the required system applications.

Proven people management ability

Skills

Customer Focuses

Teamwork

Managing performance

Planning and Execution

Personal Agility

Promote Change

Desired Skills:

Customer Focus

Teamwork

Performance Management

Planning And Organising

Personal Agility

Promote Change

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position