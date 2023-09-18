Systems Specialist

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

We are looking for a Systems Specialist to join our dynamic and supportive environment.

What you will be responsible for:

Configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems, configuring, and managing servers of different Hyper-Visors, manage and support of Monitoring environment.

Use of Dashboards identifying trends and performing problems analysis.

Improve existing processes through solutions to recurring problems and enhancements to existing solutions or documentation.

Knowledge if ITIL Practices.

Ensure all systems are online, accessible and operating under correct load parameters defined by the client and operational team.

Complete and distribute Daily Check report across all supported environments.

Ensure all escalations are actioned and production is returned to a normal state within the SLA time frame.

Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.

Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.

Managing remediation of calls within client defined SLA.

Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days. Ensure that all calls over 10

working days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with deadlines set.

Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.

Provide input into the SLA documentation monthly.

Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.

Assist the Monitoring team with identifying problems and finding possible solutions.

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in supported operating systems.

Assessing client’s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.

Ensuring capacity management is adhered to for VM/Physical capacity.

Ensure security hardening policies are applied and updated as per the security policies of the client.

Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and assisting with troubleshooting of patch failures.

Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices.

Have the ability to train and develop staff in the monitoring department.

Managing the teams’ credentials on multiple clients.

Will need to be available for support after hours.

Meeting with the team daily and assisting them with problems experienced. (Handover)

Investigating low Server availability for the month and providing possible solutions to improve the availability.

Experience expertise:

Matric

MCSE MCTIP

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation V3/4

HyperV/VMWare certifications

Cloud technology certifications

Technical IT Qualification

Monitoring Toolset Systems

Basic knowledge of scripting

5+ Years OS and VMWare/HyperV experience

5+ Years Monitoring experience.

8+ Years IT Experience

2+ Years Working with Excel.

Extensive Troubleshooting.

Excellent Server Experience Windows. Linux based will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

