Systems Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.
We are looking for a Systems Specialist to join our dynamic and supportive environment.
What you will be responsible for:
- Configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems, configuring, and managing servers of different Hyper-Visors, manage and support of Monitoring environment.
- Use of Dashboards identifying trends and performing problems analysis.
- Improve existing processes through solutions to recurring problems and enhancements to existing solutions or documentation.
- Knowledge if ITIL Practices.
- Ensure all systems are online, accessible and operating under correct load parameters defined by the client and operational team.
- Complete and distribute Daily Check report across all supported environments.
- Ensure all escalations are actioned and production is returned to a normal state within the SLA time frame.
- Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.
- Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.
- Managing remediation of calls within client defined SLA.
- Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days. Ensure that all calls over 10
- working days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
- Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with deadlines set.
- Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.
- Provide input into the SLA documentation monthly.
- Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.
- Assist the Monitoring team with identifying problems and finding possible solutions.
- Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in supported operating systems.
- Assessing client’s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.
- Ensuring capacity management is adhered to for VM/Physical capacity.
- Ensure security hardening policies are applied and updated as per the security policies of the client.
- Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and assisting with troubleshooting of patch failures.
- Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices.
- Have the ability to train and develop staff in the monitoring department.
- Managing the teams’ credentials on multiple clients.
- Will need to be available for support after hours.
- Meeting with the team daily and assisting them with problems experienced. (Handover)
- Investigating low Server availability for the month and providing possible solutions to improve the availability.
Experience expertise:
- Matric
- MCSE MCTIP
- A+, N+
- ITIL Foundation V3/4
- HyperV/VMWare certifications
- Cloud technology certifications
- Technical IT Qualification
- Monitoring Toolset Systems
- Basic knowledge of scripting
- 5+ Years OS and VMWare/HyperV experience
- 5+ Years Monitoring experience.
- 8+ Years IT Experience
- 2+ Years Working with Excel.
- Extensive Troubleshooting.
- Excellent Server Experience Windows. Linux based will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML