Systems Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 18, 2023

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

We are looking for a Systems Specialist to join our dynamic and supportive environment.

What you will be responsible for:

  • Configuring and managing servers of mainly MS operating systems, configuring, and managing servers of different Hyper-Visors, manage and support of Monitoring environment.

  • Use of Dashboards identifying trends and performing problems analysis.

  • Improve existing processes through solutions to recurring problems and enhancements to existing solutions or documentation.

  • Knowledge if ITIL Practices.

  • Ensure all systems are online, accessible and operating under correct load parameters defined by the client and operational team.

  • Complete and distribute Daily Check report across all supported environments.

  • Ensure all escalations are actioned and production is returned to a normal state within the SLA time frame.

  • Limit the number of recurring / reopened calls to ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.

  • Monitoring and responding to alerts generated by the monitoring systems.

  • Managing remediation of calls within client defined SLA.

  • Ensure that no calls are over 10 working Days. Ensure that all calls over 10

  • working days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

  • Ensure that all deadlines are met in accordance with deadlines set.

  • Adhere to both the Change Management Process and Incident Management Process.

  • Provide input into the SLA documentation monthly.

  • Assist in troubleshooting all the supported tooling software technologies.

  • Assist the Monitoring team with identifying problems and finding possible solutions.

  • Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in supported operating systems.

  • Assessing client’s infrastructure and applications against standards and best practice methods.

  • Ensuring capacity management is adhered to for VM/Physical capacity.

  • Ensure security hardening policies are applied and updated as per the security policies of the client.

  • Ensure patch compliance levels are adhered to and assisting with troubleshooting of patch failures.

  • Audit a client environment to ensure that it continuously meets standards and best practices.

  • Have the ability to train and develop staff in the monitoring department.

  • Managing the teams’ credentials on multiple clients.

  • Will need to be available for support after hours.

  • Meeting with the team daily and assisting them with problems experienced. (Handover)

  • Investigating low Server availability for the month and providing possible solutions to improve the availability.

Experience expertise:

  • Matric

  • MCSE MCTIP

  • A+, N+

  • ITIL Foundation V3/4

  • HyperV/VMWare certifications

  • Cloud technology certifications

  • Technical IT Qualification

  • Monitoring Toolset Systems

  • Basic knowledge of scripting

  • 5+ Years OS and VMWare/HyperV experience

  • 5+ Years Monitoring experience.

  • 8+ Years IT Experience

  • 2+ Years Working with Excel.

  • Extensive Troubleshooting.

  • Excellent Server Experience Windows. Linux based will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

