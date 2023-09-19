Backend Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential:

Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design

Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images

Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise

CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions

Experience using Maven as build tool

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

Quarkus

CI

CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

