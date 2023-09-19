Backend Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world? We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Java Developer.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time. They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Essential:
- Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design
- Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
- Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images
- Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise
- CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions
- Experience using Maven as build tool
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SQL
- Quarkus
- CI
- CD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years