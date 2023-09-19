BankservAfrica appoints Stephen Linnell as new CEO

BankservAfrica has announced the appointment of Stephen Linnell as CEO, effective 1 October 2023.

“Stephen’s credentials as a dynamic executive across a wide range of disciplines is impeccable. His passion for the development of financial market infrastructure is evident and we are confident of Stephen’s expertise and ability to lead BankservAfrica in its journey towards the envisioned platform future state,” says Teddy Daka, chairperson: board of directors at BankservAfrica.

“It is a great privilege to become part of a brand that, for five decades, has been at the forefront of driving efficiency and fostering payment interoperability within the financial ecosystem,” Linnell says. “As BankservAfrica continues to expand on services for its existing customers, and connect with new ones across the continent, we must recognise the dynamic nature of the landscape we operate in.

“To remain relevant and impactful in this context, our commitment to innovation and adaptability will serve as a foundation. Throughout this transformative journey, we will remain committed to our fiduciary mandate and to preserving the trust of our stakeholders.”

Daka adds that the board of BankservAfrica thanks Roshan Moonsamy for assuming the role of Interim CEO at BankservAfrica since April 2023 following the departure of the previous CEO, Jan Pilbauer.