Data Analyst

Location – Woodstock, Cape Town (Onsite)

Job Description

Our client is seeking to employ a Senior Data Analyst to join their team to work within their Internal Audit Department.

Report to: Audit Manager (IT)

Job Purpose:

To support the department goals to increase efficient and effective use of data analytics by obtaining more timely access to and management of data assets. Key to the role is to turn data into meaningful information using leading data analytic techniques to present to Senior management in the organisation while assisting in reducing effort on the audit plan.

Job Objectives:

Assist the audit team in the field by being responsive to data needs in a timely manner

Be the internal liaison between IT and the internal audit team to facilitate data needs for the audit team

Assist in investigations and other management requests as necessary by gathering, sorting, and otherwise making sense of necessary data.

Proactively search for data anomalies that could be indicative of control issues.

Work with internal auditors to understand data needs and brainstorm ways to perform audits more efficiently.

Drive the implementation of a continuous monitoring framework using data analytics to support the relevant internal audit projects

Perform special reviews of operations when requested

Linking of different data streams and visualisations and graphic output; upskilling and SAS, ACL, Tableau, and visualisation tools.

Qualifications & Experience:

Essential: Bachelor’s degree or above in quantitative fields such as Data Science/Analytics, Computer Science/Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields

Desirable: Postgraduate degree in quantitative fields such as Data Science/Analytics, Computer Science/Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields

5-8 years data analytics experience

experience in data management, governance, data acquisition and modeling, data structures and architecture.

3-5 years financial systems or system auditing experience from big 4 preferable

Experience in using visualisation tools such as Tableau and Power BI

Utilisation of Microsoft Office products

Skills:

Data analytics tools such as ACL/SAS/IDEA or similar

Application of internal audit and risk assessment methodologies

MS Excel Advanced

Building and maintaining strong relationships

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong analytical and organisational skills

Essential Competencies:

Delivering results & meeting customer expectations

Working with people

Applying expertise & technology

Presenting & communicating information

Deciding & initiating action

Learning & researching

Creating & innovating

Adapting & responding to change

Leading & supervising

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data modeling

Data Analysis Tools

Microsoft Office

Corporate Governance

Financial Systems

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Retail

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

