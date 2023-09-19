Location – Woodstock, Cape Town (Onsite)
Job Description
Our client is seeking to employ a Senior Data Analyst to join their team to work within their Internal Audit Department.
Report to: Audit Manager (IT)
- Job Purpose:
To support the department goals to increase efficient and effective use of data analytics by obtaining more timely access to and management of data assets. Key to the role is to turn data into meaningful information using leading data analytic techniques to present to Senior management in the organisation while assisting in reducing effort on the audit plan.
-
Job Objectives:
-
Assist the audit team in the field by being responsive to data needs in a timely manner
- Be the internal liaison between IT and the internal audit team to facilitate data needs for the audit team
- Assist in investigations and other management requests as necessary by gathering, sorting, and otherwise making sense of necessary data.
- Proactively search for data anomalies that could be indicative of control issues.
- Work with internal auditors to understand data needs and brainstorm ways to perform audits more efficiently.
- Drive the implementation of a continuous monitoring framework using data analytics to support the relevant internal audit projects
- Perform special reviews of operations when requested
-
Linking of different data streams and visualisations and graphic output; upskilling and SAS, ACL, Tableau, and visualisation tools.
-
Qualifications & Experience:
-
Essential: Bachelor’s degree or above in quantitative fields such as Data Science/Analytics, Computer Science/Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields
- Desirable: Postgraduate degree in quantitative fields such as Data Science/Analytics, Computer Science/Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields
- 5-8 years data analytics experience
- experience in data management, governance, data acquisition and modeling, data structures and architecture.
- 3-5 years financial systems or system auditing experience from big 4 preferable
- Experience in using visualisation tools such as Tableau and Power BI
-
Utilisation of Microsoft Office products
-
Skills:
-
Data analytics tools such as ACL/SAS/IDEA or similar
- Application of internal audit and risk assessment methodologies
- MS Excel Advanced
- Building and maintaining strong relationships
- Strong written and oral communication skills
-
Strong analytical and organisational skills
-
Essential Competencies:
-
Delivering results & meeting customer expectations
- Working with people
- Applying expertise & technology
- Presenting & communicating information
- Deciding & initiating action
- Learning & researching
- Creating & innovating
- Adapting & responding to change
- Leading & supervising
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Data modeling
- Data Analysis Tools
- Microsoft Office
- Corporate Governance
- Financial Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Retail
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree