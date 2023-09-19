Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Data Analyst – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)

Want to take your career to the next level in Data Analytics? Our Conglomerate client within one of the leading Financial Services industry is on the prowl for their next successor in Data Analytics.

Key Responsibilities:

The “Senior Technical Data Analyst” skills required to enable the data lifecycle within the team, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between source system (golden/trusted) and target system.

Essential Competencies:

Experience, Knowledge and Understanding of:

Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.

Agile working approach essential

Adobe Martech technology stack is advantageous

Data Profiling is essential

Ability to engage at all levels within the Organisation

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Johannesburg, Gauteng (Hybrid).

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree/National Diploma/BTech in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field required.

5 years’ experience

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

data

analytics

agile

data profiling

data warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

