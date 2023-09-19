Data Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

This position can be fully remote.

Position Overview:

As a Senior Data Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining our data infrastructure, ensuring that it is scalable, efficient, and secure.

You will work closely with our data scientists, analysts, and other engineering teams to support data-driven decision-making and contribute to the success of our data-driven initiatives.

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Strong experience with AWS cloud services, including AWS Glue, Redshift, S3, and Lambda.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with data warehousing technologies.

Hands-on experience with DBT for data modeling and transformation.

Familiarity with Snowflake or similar cloud data warehousing platforms.

Strong programming skills in languages such as Python or Scala.

Experience with data integration and ETL tools.

If you are a data engineering expert with a strong background in AWS tooling and a passion for driving data-driven solutions, APPLY NOW!

Desired Skills:

AWS

AWS glue

Python

SQL

Redshift

Snowflake

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading financial company that leverages data-driven insights to empower their clients and drive innovation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

To be discussed

