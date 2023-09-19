Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town

Data Scientist

My client – a leading Investment Management company is looking for a Data Scientist to join their Data Science & Quantitative Analytics team. Must have completed University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Maths/Stats/Actuarial/Quantitative Finance/Data Science) or similar with minimum 3 years experience in machine learning, data analysis, and have produced ETL processes at scale -this is essential!!

Required Skills & Responsibilities:

Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL

Git version control

Excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models

Utilize advanced analytical techniques, such as machine learning, predictive modelling, and simulation, to gain deeper insights into market dynamics

Develop and maintain statistical models and algorithms for forecasting, risk assessment, and optimization of investment portfolios

Analyse and interpret financial datasets including performance, indices, econometric data and price series to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies that can inform investment decisions

Desired Skills:

Data Science & Analysis

SQL & Python

ETL

Machine learning

Statistical learning

Quantitative Analytics

