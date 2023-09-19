Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 19, 2023

Data Scientist
My client – a leading Investment Management company is looking for a Data Scientist to join their Data Science & Quantitative Analytics team. Must have completed University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Maths/Stats/Actuarial/Quantitative Finance/Data Science) or similar with minimum 3 years experience in machine learning, data analysis, and have produced ETL processes at scale -this is essential!!

Required Skills & Responsibilities:

  • Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL
  • Git version control
  • Excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models
  • Utilize advanced analytical techniques, such as machine learning, predictive modelling, and simulation, to gain deeper insights into market dynamics
  • Develop and maintain statistical models and algorithms for forecasting, risk assessment, and optimization of investment portfolios
  • Analyse and interpret financial datasets including performance, indices, econometric data and price series to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies that can inform investment decisions

Desired Skills:

  • Data Science & Analysis
  • SQL & Python
  • ETL
  • Machine learning
  • Statistical learning
  • Quantitative Analytics

