Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town

Data Scientist
My client – a leading Investment Management company is looking for a Data Scientist to join their Data Science & Quantitative Analytics team. Must have completed University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Maths/Stats/Actuarial/Quantitative Finance/Data Science) or similar with minimum 3 years experience in machine learning, data analysis, and have produced ETL processes at scale -this is essential!!
Required Skills & Responsibilities:
- Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL
- Git version control
- Excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models
- Utilize advanced analytical techniques, such as machine learning, predictive modelling, and simulation, to gain deeper insights into market dynamics
- Develop and maintain statistical models and algorithms for forecasting, risk assessment, and optimization of investment portfolios
- Analyse and interpret financial datasets including performance, indices, econometric data and price series to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies that can inform investment decisions
Desired Skills:
- Data Science & Analysis
- SQL & Python
- ETL
- Machine learning
- Statistical learning
- Quantitative Analytics