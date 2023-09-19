DevOps Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. This client has a clearly stated aspiration to not only remain the leaders in their industry but to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Role Responsibilities:

Lead the design, implementation, and maintenance of Kubernetes clusters to support containerised applications, ensuring high availability and performance.

Collaborate with software development teams to create CI/CD pipelines that enable seamless and automated deployment of applications.

Manage and optimise cloud infrastructure on GCP and AWS, ensuring scalability, security, and cost-efficiency.

Implement monitoring and logging solutions to ensure the health and performance of applications and infrastructure components.

Automate infrastructure provisioning and configuration management using tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or Chef.

Troubleshoot issues across the entire technology stack, from application code to infrastructure, and provide effective solutions.

Stay current with industry trends and best practices, and proactively recommend improvements to enhance system reliability and performance.

Mentor junior team members and promote a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous learning.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Relevant certifications (e.g., Kubernetes, GCP, AWS) are a plus.

Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer, with a strong focus on Kubernetes, GCP, and AWS.

Proficiency in containerisation and orchestration using Kubernetes, including experience with cluster setup, management, and optimisation.

Hands-on experience with GCP services (e.g., Compute Engine, Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage) and AWS services (e.g., EC2, S3, Lambda).

Strong scripting and automation skills (e.g., Python, Bash, PowerShell).

Solid understanding of CI/CD concepts and tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, CircleCI).

Familiarity with infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or Chef.

Knowledge of monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack).

Experience with security best practices for cloud-based applications and infrastructure.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineer

Kubernetes

GCP

Learn more/Apply for this position