Gaming PCs set to struggle as monitors return to growth

As demand for PCs and monitors has slowed, demand for gaming PCs and monitors has seen some resiliency.

International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasts worldwide shipments of gaming monitors to grow 10,8% year over year in 2023 while gaming PCs are expected to decline 10,5%.

Despite the decline in gaming PCs, the market is expected to contract less than the overall PC market as buyers take advantage of low pricing on previous generation products and discounting on the current generation due to excess inventory.

Meanwhile, gaming monitors have already managed to rebound during the first half of 2023 as vendors focus on more profitable segments of the display market amidst a general downturn.

“Poor macroeconomic conditions continue to reduce purchasing power for general consumers and gamers alike,” says Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “While the global economy has begun to improve, many gamers are cautious with their spending, prompting them to hold onto their exising PCs for longer or to consider purchasing refurbished gaming PCs in the near future in order to control costs.”

Jay Chou, research manager for IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, says: “After five quarters of year-on-year volume declines, the gaming monitor market managed to regain positive momentum in the second quarter.

“Improved cost structures and continued industry focus means we should expect a stronger recovery in this part of the gaming device landscape. With a typical gaming monitor costing a little over $300, it presents a cost-effective way to improve user experience both in and out of gaming.”

As the market struggles in the near term, improvements are expected in 2024 and beyond with gaming PCs achieving a 4,6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2027. Gaming monitors are forecast to have a 7,7% CAGR during the same period.