Golang Developer

Our clients Managed IT Services Company, embarking on a mission to build a next-generation IT services platform for the Enterprise Business and Service Provider markets.

Customers rely on us to provide them with exceptional IT services, security, and consulting – and as part of our evolution and growth, we have a fully remote opportunity within our foundational product team.

As a Developer on our growing team, you will be focused on the development of our next-generation IT services platform and technologies.

This is a ground level opportunity to make your mark in an established, well-funded startup – where you will be working alongside a seasoned management team, with established global customers. The best of both worlds!

Job Description

We are seeking a mid-senior level Backend Developer with a strong proficiency in Golang, having experience with GRPC, Postgres, NextJS, and React. You will be a part of a passionate team that will work on our mission-critical applications.

Responsibilities

Develop and maintain server-side applications and microservices using Golang, GRPC

Implement, maintain and optimize the database systems with Postgres

Write efficient, reusable, and reliable code that can run at scale

Build user-facing front-end applications using NextJS and React

Enhance application for maximum speed and scalability

Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers, developers, and system administrators

Participate in code and design reviews to maintain our high development standards

Manage individual project priorities, deadlines, and deliverables.

Requirements

Proven work experience as a Golang Developer for 4+ years

Working experience in GRPC and microservices architecture

Knowledge of Postgres and database technologies

Expertise in back-end development with good front-end abilities

Experience with front-end development using NextJS, React

Strong knowledge of common back-end Go frameworks

Good understanding of design for scalability, performance and reliability

Knowledge of security practices including encryption, certificates, secure application development, etc.

Experience with bug tracking tools and version control systems, ideally Git

A knack for benchmarking and optimization

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Golang

GRPC and microservices architecture

Postgres

NextJS

React

Go frameworks

security practices

Git

Learn more/Apply for this position