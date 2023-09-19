Golang Developer

Sep 19, 2023

Our clients Managed IT Services Company, embarking on a mission to build a next-generation IT services platform for the Enterprise Business and Service Provider markets.

Customers rely on us to provide them with exceptional IT services, security, and consulting – and as part of our evolution and growth, we have a fully remote opportunity within our foundational product team.

As a Developer on our growing team, you will be focused on the development of our next-generation IT services platform and technologies.

This is a ground level opportunity to make your mark in an established, well-funded startup – where you will be working alongside a seasoned management team, with established global customers. The best of both worlds!

Job Description

We are seeking a mid-senior level Backend Developer with a strong proficiency in Golang, having experience with GRPC, Postgres, NextJS, and React. You will be a part of a passionate team that will work on our mission-critical applications.

Responsibilities

  • Develop and maintain server-side applications and microservices using Golang, GRPC
  • Implement, maintain and optimize the database systems with Postgres
  • Write efficient, reusable, and reliable code that can run at scale
  • Build user-facing front-end applications using NextJS and React
  • Enhance application for maximum speed and scalability
  • Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers, developers, and system administrators
  • Participate in code and design reviews to maintain our high development standards
  • Manage individual project priorities, deadlines, and deliverables.

Requirements

  • Proven work experience as a Golang Developer for 4+ years
  • Working experience in GRPC and microservices architecture
  • Knowledge of Postgres and database technologies
  • Expertise in back-end development with good front-end abilities
  • Experience with front-end development using NextJS, React
  • Strong knowledge of common back-end Go frameworks
  • Good understanding of design for scalability, performance and reliability
  • Knowledge of security practices including encryption, certificates, secure application development, etc.
  • Experience with bug tracking tools and version control systems, ideally Git
  • A knack for benchmarking and optimization
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills

