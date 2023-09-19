Golang Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Our clients Managed IT Services Company, embarking on a mission to build a next-generation IT services platform for the Enterprise Business and Service Provider markets.
Customers rely on us to provide them with exceptional IT services, security, and consulting – and as part of our evolution and growth, we have a fully remote opportunity within our foundational product team.
As a Developer on our growing team, you will be focused on the development of our next-generation IT services platform and technologies.
This is a ground level opportunity to make your mark in an established, well-funded startup – where you will be working alongside a seasoned management team, with established global customers. The best of both worlds!
Job Description
We are seeking a mid-senior level Backend Developer with a strong proficiency in Golang, having experience with GRPC, Postgres, NextJS, and React. You will be a part of a passionate team that will work on our mission-critical applications.
Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain server-side applications and microservices using Golang, GRPC
- Implement, maintain and optimize the database systems with Postgres
- Write efficient, reusable, and reliable code that can run at scale
- Build user-facing front-end applications using NextJS and React
- Enhance application for maximum speed and scalability
- Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers, developers, and system administrators
- Participate in code and design reviews to maintain our high development standards
- Manage individual project priorities, deadlines, and deliverables.
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a Golang Developer for 4+ years
- Working experience in GRPC and microservices architecture
- Knowledge of Postgres and database technologies
- Expertise in back-end development with good front-end abilities
- Experience with front-end development using NextJS, React
- Strong knowledge of common back-end Go frameworks
- Good understanding of design for scalability, performance and reliability
- Knowledge of security practices including encryption, certificates, secure application development, etc.
- Experience with bug tracking tools and version control systems, ideally Git
- A knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
