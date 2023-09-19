Our client is currently recruiting for an IOS (SWIFT) Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract.
Role Purpose
You will be working on the development of a new product for our client. You’ll work with the rest of the iOS team to design and develop a mobile app that is user-friendly, intuitive and powerful. The successful candidate should have experience in Objective-C or Swift programming languages, an understanding of UI/UX principles and techniques such as Sketch prototyping tools.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Minimum of 5 years experience developing software for iOS (Swift) platforms with strong background in Objective C and/or Cocoa development and experience with network protocols such as HTTP, SSL, REST, and/or JSON
- Current iOS developer certification is a plus
- 5 years of experience developing iOS apps, with a focus on development and design using Swift language preferred
- Digital experience
- Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous
- SAFe Methodology – value stream approach
- Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)
- Understanding of back-end integration
- Explore new technologies
Responsibilities:
- Use established software engineering practices to plan, design, code, document, test, release, and monitor progress
- Participate in various aspects of the project lifecycle, including requirements analysis, development, testing, and deployment
- Research, analyze, design, and create data structures and algorithms that are efficient and accessible for client Design, build and improve applications for iPhone and iPad using Swift
- Test and debug your code using Instruments and UI Testing frameworks
- Integrates with backend systems and web services to facilitate complete product functionality
- Updates, refactors, and maintains code and applications throughout the life of the project
- Building custom controllers and UIView subclasses to support iOS applications
- Handling the entire life cycle of an app, including software development, testing, bug fixing, and debugging
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML