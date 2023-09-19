IOS SWIFT DEVELOPER – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 19, 2023

Our client is currently recruiting for an IOS (SWIFT) Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract.

Role Purpose

You will be working on the development of a new product for our client. You’ll work with the rest of the iOS team to design and develop a mobile app that is user-friendly, intuitive and powerful. The successful candidate should have experience in Objective-C or Swift programming languages, an understanding of UI/UX principles and techniques such as Sketch prototyping tools.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field required

  • Minimum of 5 years experience developing software for iOS (Swift) platforms with strong background in Objective C and/or Cocoa development and experience with network protocols such as HTTP, SSL, REST, and/or JSON

  • Current iOS developer certification is a plus

  • 5 years of experience developing iOS apps, with a focus on development and design using Swift language preferred

  • Digital experience

  • Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous

  • SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

  • Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

  • Understanding of back-end integration

  • Explore new technologies

Responsibilities:

  • Use established software engineering practices to plan, design, code, document, test, release, and monitor progress

  • Participate in various aspects of the project lifecycle, including requirements analysis, development, testing, and deployment

  • Research, analyze, design, and create data structures and algorithms that are efficient and accessible for client Design, build and improve applications for iPhone and iPad using Swift

  • Test and debug your code using Instruments and UI Testing frameworks

  • Integrates with backend systems and web services to facilitate complete product functionality

  • Updates, refactors, and maintains code and applications throughout the life of the project

  • Building custom controllers and UIView subclasses to support iOS applications

  • Handling the entire life cycle of an app, including software development, testing, bug fixing, and debugging

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

