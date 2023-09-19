IOS SWIFT DEVELOPER – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is currently recruiting for an IOS (SWIFT) Developer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract.

Role Purpose

You will be working on the development of a new product for our client. You’ll work with the rest of the iOS team to design and develop a mobile app that is user-friendly, intuitive and powerful. The successful candidate should have experience in Objective-C or Swift programming languages, an understanding of UI/UX principles and techniques such as Sketch prototyping tools.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field required

Minimum of 5 years experience developing software for iOS (Swift) platforms with strong background in Objective C and/or Cocoa development and experience with network protocols such as HTTP, SSL, REST, and/or JSON

Current iOS developer certification is a plus

5 years of experience developing iOS apps, with a focus on development and design using Swift language preferred

Digital experience

Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Explore new technologies

Responsibilities:

Use established software engineering practices to plan, design, code, document, test, release, and monitor progress

Participate in various aspects of the project lifecycle, including requirements analysis, development, testing, and deployment

Research, analyze, design, and create data structures and algorithms that are efficient and accessible for client Design, build and improve applications for iPhone and iPad using Swift

Test and debug your code using Instruments and UI Testing frameworks

Integrates with backend systems and web services to facilitate complete product functionality

Updates, refactors, and maintains code and applications throughout the life of the project

Building custom controllers and UIView subclasses to support iOS applications

Handling the entire life cycle of an app, including software development, testing, bug fixing, and debugging

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position