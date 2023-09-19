IT Auditor

Job Purpose
This is a group function, the key purpose of the role is to facilitate the development and maintenance of risk profiles for IT risks experienced by the client across the different business units that exist in the Financial Services Group.
Job Requirements
- B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)
- CIA / CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT (one or more of the afore mentioned is required)
- 2+ years audit experience
- IT General Control Reviews.
- Application control reviews.
Essential Knowledge
- Internal Controls
- Risk management framework (COSO)
- IT General Control reviews
- Application Control reviews
- Internal controls
- Corporate and IT governance
- IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)
- CAATs / data analytics
- Cyber and information security
- Computer literacy
The following would be deemed as an advantage (and would be required for career progression):
- Studying towards or in possession of relevant Bachelors or Honours Degree
- Financial Services experience
Desired Skills:
- Auditing
- Information Technology (IT)
- IT Security