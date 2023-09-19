IT Auditor

Job Purpose

This is a group function, the key purpose of the role is to facilitate the development and maintenance of risk profiles for IT risks experienced by the client across the different business units that exist in the Financial Services Group.

Job Requirements

B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)

CIA / CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT (one or more of the afore mentioned is required)

2+ years audit experience

IT General Control Reviews.

Application control reviews.

Essential Knowledge

Internal Controls

Risk management framework (COSO)

IT General Control reviews

Application Control reviews

Internal controls

Corporate and IT governance

IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)

CAATs / data analytics

Cyber and information security

Computer literacy

The following would be deemed as an advantage (and would be required for career progression):

Studying towards or in possession of relevant Bachelors or Honours Degree

Financial Services experience

Desired Skills:

Auditing

Information Technology (IT)

IT Security

