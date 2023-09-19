IT Project Manager (12-month contract) – Gauteng Arcadia

Job Purpose:

The purpose of this role is to manage the planning and delivery of the information technology (IT) projects in accordance with the company’s Project Management Framework and other applicable IT standards.

This includes risk management, project change control and ensuring that projects are completed on time, on budget, to quality standards, and within agreed scope. The incumbent is also responsible for applying the approved methodologies and software tools in order to plan, control, and monitor people, processes, and other components necessary for effective delivery of the projects.

This position reports to a Senior Manager: Project Management Office.

Experience:

The incumbent requires at least 5 years’ experience managing projects, with a minimum 3 years’ experience working within an IT environment / IT Projects.

Formal Education:

This position requires a minimum qualification of a Bachelor`s Degree(NQF level 7) in IT AND Project Management Certification such as: Project Management South Africa (PMSA) Project Management Professional ( PMP ) Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) Prince II

Added Advantage: Advanced certification in Project Management like Agile or Scrum

Desired Skills:

Agile

Information Technology (IT)

PRINCE2

Project Management

Scrum

About The Employer:

Government

