IT Service Desk Administrator (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR proven track record in ticket management & at least 2 years’ experience supporting multiple customers as a IT Service Desk Administrator is sought by a UK-based provider of dynamic Managed Services. Joining its closeknit team, your core role will be to ensure that tickets are accurately completed with great service and as quickly as possible. You must have experience in Service Delivery, Helpdesk Administration and Ticket Management with the strong ability to build relationships with the technical teams. You will also require proficiency in Mimecast, Office365, experience with Password Resets, experience in documentation and guide development & strong troubleshooting – willing to resolve complex problems. You will be required to work according to UK office hours and public holidays.

DUTIES:

Key Helpdesk Activities –

Responsible for Unassigned Queue (Assign tickets). Ensure tickets are allocated to the correct Engineers based on skill level, type, and severity / priority.

Constantly and proactively chase Engineer, review, and push tickets through to completion. (You are consistently reviewing Engineers’ queues to ensure tickets are being progressed).

Identify tickets that need escalating.

Develop and monitor service delivery procedures.

Manage the Engineer Rota. (Resource allocation).

Provide 1 st Line Platform Support. (Password reset, Mimecast, 365 etc.).

Various client liaison activities, which can include Account Management as well as Crisis Management where needed.

Manage client complaints life cycle.

Develop and monitor service delivery procedures.

Procurement and Admin: (Previous experience not essential as training will be provided) –

Create sales and service quotes for customers.

Sales order processing.

Liaise and manager 3rd party suppliers to ensure competitive pricing along with service is achieved.

Manage delivery and returns.

Create and maintain Customer Accounts in Autotask.

Manage Customer contracts – Create, update, and renew within Autotask.)

Ordering – Winning opportunities and placing orders.

Receiving – Confirm receipt of deliveries and fulfill POs.

Vendor Invoicing – Check vendor invoices and credits are correct according to POs and send to QuickBooks for payment.

Client Invoicing – Inform and confirm what and when clients can be invoiced for ad-hoc.

Monthly Audit on all Customer Contracted services.

Build relationships with vendors/partners.

General Administration and other ad-hoc activities that may arise, which can include all manner of requests including, processing Engineer over time claims, expenses, dealing with apprentice schemes, client on and off boarding etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 2 years’ relevant experience supporting clients.

Password reset, Mimecast, 365 experience.

Experience in documentation and guide development.

Excellent troubleshooting skills with a willingness to find solutions through to resolution, no matter how difficult the problem.

Be organized, planful and prioritize varied workloads and work to strict deadlines.

The detail matters, which is a key attribute to the role.

Must be a self-starter and have excellent time keeping management skills.

Presentable and excellent customer facing, communications and phone skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

A great attitude and be dedicated.

Must be a team player and be willing work long hours if needed.

Willingness to learn and teach.

Ability to work with and manage different types of personalities to get the right results.

Ambitious and take initiative!

Be cool calm and collected in a sometimes pressured and fast passed environment.

Be commercial and show a keenness to understand the business.

Enthusiastic, ability to motivate others and a positive willingness to get involved.

An honest and ethical approach to business.

