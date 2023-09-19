IT Technician

Sep 19, 2023

We are looking to hire an experienced IT Technician to help us keep growing. If you’re hard-working and dedicated, apply today !

Responsibilities for IT Technician

  • Install and configure hardware and software components
  • Repair or replace damaged hardware
  • Upgrade systems to enable compatible software
  • Install and upgrade antivirus software
  • Travel to client sites
  • Perform tests on new hardware and software
  • Define software, hardware and network requirements
  • Troubleshoot hardware and software issues

Qualifications for IT Technician

  • A+ and N+ Certification, required
  • minimum 2 years of experience in a similar role
  • Experience troubleshooting systems
  • Experience in :
    Voip PBX
    Virtual Server Experience (HyperV)
    WLAN
    Firewall
    Managed Switch & VLAN
    VPN
    Sharepoint
  • Familiar with a range of software and hardware
  • Willing to travel to client sites ( own vehicle and drivers license)

Desired Skills:

  • firewall
  • VPN
  • Voip
  • PBX

Learn more/Apply for this position