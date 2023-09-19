IT Technician

We are looking to hire an experienced IT Technician to help us keep growing. If you’re hard-working and dedicated, apply today !

Responsibilities for IT Technician

Install and configure hardware and software components

Repair or replace damaged hardware

Upgrade systems to enable compatible software

Install and upgrade antivirus software

Travel to client sites

Perform tests on new hardware and software

Define software, hardware and network requirements

Troubleshoot hardware and software issues

Qualifications for IT Technician

A+ and N+ Certification, required

minimum 2 years of experience in a similar role

Experience troubleshooting systems

Experience in :

Voip PBX

Virtual Server Experience (HyperV)

WLAN

Firewall

Managed Switch & VLAN

VPN

Sharepoint

Voip PBX Virtual Server Experience (HyperV) WLAN Firewall Managed Switch & VLAN VPN Sharepoint Familiar with a range of software and hardware

Willing to travel to client sites ( own vehicle and drivers license)

Desired Skills:

firewall

VPN

Voip

PBX

Learn more/Apply for this position