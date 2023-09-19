IT Technician – Gauteng Northmead

Sep 19, 2023

  • Desktop Support for dealing with day to day tickets and call outs
  • Duties include, but are not limited to:
  • Complete assigned tasks and keep system updated with progress.
  • Hardware – install, setup, configure & troubleshoot faults.
  • Software – install, setup, configure.
  • Troubleshoot faults with provider.
  • Networking, repair, configure & troubleshoot.
  • Provide remote support via phone & remote connection.
  • Escalate unresolved or repeated tasks.
  • Must be able to work flexi hours when required.
  • Own transport to office (not public transport)
  • Valid drivers license
  • SA Citizen

Desired Skills:

  • CompTIA A+
  • N+
  • Voip
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • MikroTik
  • Cambium
  • Drivers Licence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

