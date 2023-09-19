IT Technician – Gauteng Northmead

- Desktop Support for dealing with day to day tickets and call outs
- Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Complete assigned tasks and keep system updated with progress.
- Hardware – install, setup, configure & troubleshoot faults.
- Software – install, setup, configure.
- Troubleshoot faults with provider.
- Networking, repair, configure & troubleshoot.
- Provide remote support via phone & remote connection.
- Escalate unresolved or repeated tasks.
- Must be able to work flexi hours when required.
- Own transport to office (not public transport)
- Valid drivers license
- SA Citizen
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA A+
- N+
- Voip
- Hardware troubleshooting
- MikroTik
- Cambium
- Drivers Licence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration