IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are looking to hire an experienced IT Technician to help us keep growing. If you’re hard-working and dedicated, apply today !
Responsibilities for IT Technician
- Install and configure hardware and software components
- Repair or replace damaged hardware
- Upgrade systems to enable compatible software
- Install and upgrade antivirus software
- Travel to client sites
- Perform tests on new hardware and software
- Define software, hardware and network requirements
- Troubleshoot hardware and software issues
Qualifications for IT Technician
- A+ and N+ Certification, required
- minimum 2 years of experience in a similar role
- Experience troubleshooting systems
- Experience in :
Voip PBX
Virtual Server Experience (HyperV)
WLAN
Firewall
Managed Switch & VLAN
VPN
Sharepoint
- Familiar with a range of software and hardware
- Willing to travel to client sites ( own vehicle and drivers license)
Desired Skills:
- firewall
- VPN
- Voip
- PBX