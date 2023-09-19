Java Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our team!

Our client’s core purpose is to make people healthier and to enhance their lives. They seek out and invest in exceptional individuals who understand and support their core purpose. Their environment is fast-paced and dynamic which enables smart, self-driven people to be their best.

Your expertise:

A minimum of 5 years years’ experience as a Back-End dev using Java

Build tools (Maven/Gradle)

Designing implementing REST APIs

Solid understanding of API Authentication Authorisation concepts and technology

Experience in leveraging API Gateway products.

Java EE / Spring

Containerisation (Docker)

Jenkins (CI/CD)

JUnit (Test Driven Development)

Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB

Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

Personal Attributes:

Self-starter who takes ownership and accountability and can work with minimal supervision

Passionate about technology and development

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and cope with multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high-level requirements

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

